The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 01, 2017 | Last Update : 03:24 PM IST

India, Politics

To save costs, UP CM Adityanath distributes school bags with Akhilesh's image

ANI
Published : May 1, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2017, 2:44 pm IST

Before Akhilesh Yadav's SP lost to Yogi Adityanath's BJP in the 2017 UP elections, around 35,000 schoolbags had already been manufactured.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: In an extraordinary decision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has allowed thousands of schoolbags with images of Akhilesh Yadav to be distributed in schools, a report by NDTV said.

He wants the bags to reach students in time for their new term. "Yogi Adityanath didn't want the waste of public money just for political ego," officials were quoted as saying.

Before Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party lost to Yogi Adityanath's BJP in the 2017 UP elections, around 35,000 schoolbags had already been manufactured.

Adityanath recently came up with a scheme that would not include any names in it. NDTV reported that the new batch of schoolbags which will be printed will  simply say 'Mukhya Mantri Yojana' or 'Uttar Pradesh Yojana'.

In the months leading up to the UP elections. a number of schemes were launched with the prefix 'Samajwadi' and they also had images of Akhilesh Yadav which were used liberally. Some examples are the Samajwadi Smartphone scheme, the Samajwadi Namak (fortified salt) scheme with Akhilesh Yadav photos on salt packets, and plates for schoolchildren with Akhilesh Yadav stickers. The Samajwadi laptops launched in 2012 had Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav as screensavers, NDTV reported.

For students from Class 1 to 8, the Samajwadi government had sanctioned around 1.8 crore schoolbags. However, midway through distribution, the model code of conduct came into place for the election. A huge number of bags were stacked at district education officers as officials waited for the new government's decision.

Yogi Adityanath weighed the financial implications and decided not to waste the 'Akhilesh Yadav bags'. But the Samajwadi Party says Yogi Adityanath's gesture has been hugely overrated.

According to Samajwadi leaders, after Akhilesh Yadav came to power in 2012, he did not remove the statues of his predecessor Mayawati, but ordered that all parks set up by her should be protected.

Tags: yogi adityanath, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Your "keyless car" can be hacked for as low as $20

2

I'm fine with people pigeonholing me for humour: Arjun on spoof video going viral

3

Facebook accused to targeting 'insecure' kids

4

Some Galaxy S8 devices are randomly restarting: report

5

I am not lonely: Priyanka Chopra

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham