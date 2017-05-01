The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 01, 2017 | Last Update : 06:25 PM IST

India, Politics

Sonia's organisational reshuffle, a message to all in Congress

ANI
Published : May 1, 2017, 5:11 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2017, 5:07 pm IST

Demoting AICC General Secretaries Digvijay Singh and Madhusudan Mistry shows Sonia wants results, not non-performance.

It is learnt that Sonia has asked Rahul to focus on strengthening the party in the states. (Photo: ANI)
 It is learnt that Sonia has asked Rahul to focus on strengthening the party in the states. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The preliminary organisational reshuffle in the Congress party over the weekend has sent out a clear signal that hibernating party president Sonia Gandhi has again opted to assume the 'captaincy' and act as a balancing point between son Rahul and the party's old guard.

Sources have revealed that Sonia will 'actively' be involved in national politics and All India Congress Committee (AICC) affairs, while Rahul will be asked to focus on strengthening the party in the states.

Receeding to the backstage after Rahul Gandhi was made party vice-president at the AICC session in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in 2013 with the idea and hope that the over century old party would undergo an overhaul under his nascent leadership, Sonia Gandhi has experienced a reality check of sorts in the last four years through the poor or less than satisfactory electoral results in various states and the 2014 general elections that delivered a unanimous majority vote for the BJP and its leader, Narendra Modi.

The latest shock for the Congress was the dismal showing in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ( MCD) polls, which delivered a massive mandate for the BJP for a third consecutive term.

Political analysts say that 'the repeated failures of Rahul Gandhi and Congress' nose-diving political graph didn't leave any room for Sonia Gandhi to remain in self-imposed political hibernation. Her active participation in party affairs was also badly needed to quell an 'under-reported' face off between Team Rahul and the old guard, which was one of the reasons for the Congress' poor poll performance."

Saturday's reshuffle sends out a clear signal within the party that Sonia will not tolerate non-performance, will not give the old guard complete freedom, and is sending out a message to members of Team Rahul to revert to being 'students', not over ambitious and eager to completely corner the party's old guard.

Demoting AICC General Secretaries Digvijay Singh and Madhusudan Mistry shows Sonia wants results, not non-performance. Digvijay Singh, who was being termed as Rahul's political mentor, has paid the price for failing to form a Congress government in Goa despite it having more MLAs than the BJP.

AICC General Secretary A Chella Kumar has been made in charge of Goa in place of Digvijay Singh. Rahul loyalist K C Venugopal has replaced Digvijay as in-charge of poll bound Karnataka.

Madhusudan Mistry, once a Rahul confidante, has been relieved as AICC general secretary and made a member of the AICC's Central Election Authority for holding the organisational polls later this year.

Sources say the Congress will now attach secretaries to state in-charges, like Manickam Tagore, P C Vishnunadh, Madhu Yashki Goud and Sake Sailjanath have been tasked to assist Venugopal in Kerala.

Sonia's decision to attach secretaries with the state in-charges is like killing two birds with an arrow: while on one hand, old and experienced in-charges of states will not have an open playground; on the other hand, young Turks will be made to learn nuances of the politics from the party's seasoned politicos.

The Congress president has also changed the old rules of the AICC game. "Earlier, an AICC general secretary in-charge of states used to handle three to four states. But, now it has been decided that a state will have a dedicated in-charge, who could be either an AICC general secretary or only secretary in- charge," said a Congress source.

It is learnt that Sonia has asked Rahul to focus on strengthening the party in the states.

Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) will also be revived and wherein the PCC presidents are also part of governments will be relieved from the organizational responsibilities.

Over a dozen PCCs of states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Kerala will be reconstructed.

"Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Arun Yadav is likely to be replaced as the local leaders have upped ante against him. Kerala will soon have a full-fledged PCC President. Bihar PCC President Ashok Choudhary will also be replaced as he is also a minister in Bihar government," said a reliable source, adding that "Punjab PCC will also have a new president as currently the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is also heading party's state unit."

However, it will be interesting to watch that how many Congress leaders will 'digest' a disciplined and organised AICC. It is notable that miffed Gurudas Kamat resigned from all party posts after he was replaced by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as general secretary in-charge for Gujarat.

Tags: congress, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, pcc

MOST POPULAR

1

New features grace WhatsApp Beta

2

Schools requested to establish seed banks: Directorate of Education

3

Your keyless car can be hacked for as low as $20

4

I'm fine with people pigeonholing me for humour: Arjun on spoof video going viral

5

Facebook accused to targeting 'insecure' kids

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham