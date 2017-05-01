The Asian Age | News

Gujarat BJP MP allegedly honey-trapped by SC lawyer, asked to pay Rs 5 crore

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 1, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2017, 1:27 pm IST

Patel said that the woman had approached him for help and took him to a house in Ghaziabad near Delhi, where she drugged him.

MP KC Patel. (Photo: File)
 MP KC Patel. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian from Gujarat has alleged that a Supreme Court lawyer drugged and filmed him in a compromising state, and later accused him of rape.

According to a report in NDTV, the MP, KC Patel, alleged that the woman has demanded Rs 5 crore. She has threatened to make the video and pictures public if he doesn’t pay her the extortion money.

Police have registered a case of extortion and blackmail against the woman. They said that the woman is the head of a gang that has a history of honey-trapping lawmakers and other high-profile people. The woman had last year filed a false case against another lawmaker.

