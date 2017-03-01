Maharashtra CM meets PM on Shiv Sena ties

The meeting lasted for more than 40 minutes at the PM’s official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

New Delhi: After the BJP’s stupendous performance in the Maharashtra civic polls, including in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Fadnavis, sources said, apprised Mr Modi in details about the party’s performance and also discussed the contentious issue of whether or not to ally with the Shiv Sena in the BMC.

The meeting lasted for more than 40 minutes at the PM’s official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. Rift has been widening between the two allies, with Sena leadership missing no opportunity to attack the BJP leadership including the Prime Minister over various issues.

Though the BJP and Sena are sharing power at both the state and at the Centre, both had contested the civic polls separately.

Sena, which had been controlling the cash-rich BMC for almost two decades, had been very critical of the BJP and its top leadership, including the PM and Mr Fadnavis, during campaigning. After the poll results, both have been pushing for their mayoral candidate for the BMC. The BJP till now, was a junior partner of the Sena in BMC. Sources said Mr Fadnavis told Mr Modi that the BJP should continue its alliance with the Sena at this juncture.