Jilted lover slashes 16-yr-old girl's throat near residence in Telangana

The 22-year-old engineering student had also been stalking the girl for some time.

Hyderabad: A Class 10 girl was allegedly killed by an engineering student on the outskirts of Hyderabad for rejecting him.

According to reports, the youth named Arvind entered the 16-year-old's residence in Telangana's Sanga Reddy district and began arguing with her. He also carried a knife and slashed her throat when the girl refused his proposal.

The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital but died as she was seriously injured.

According to an NDTV report, Arvind had been stalking the girl for some time. However, the girl would speak to other boys and this behaviour enraged Avinash even further.

The locals nabbed Avinash and beat him up mercilessly before handing him over to the police.

Crimes against women, especially incidents of throat slashing, have seen a rise in and around Telangana in recent times.