UP: Drunk biker caught bashing constable in video; arrested

Passers-by witnessed the incident but no one helped the constable, the video showed.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sambhal, Pankaj Pandey said one of the two riders has been arrested.

Sambhal: A drunk rider in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal city on Wednesday thrashed a police constable on duty when he tried to stop them.

In a video, one of the two riders is seen pulling the constable's lathi and trying to beat him up for stopping them, while the other rider is seen lifting the bike that fell on the road.

#WATCH Two bike-borne drunk men thrash a police constable after he stopped them, in Sambhal (30.08.17) pic.twitter.com/CFnYOPVTCG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2017

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sambhal, Pankaj Pandey said one of the two riders, who attacked the constable, has been arrested.