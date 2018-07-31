The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 09:36 AM IST

India, Crime

UP girl abducted by 5 people, gangraped for 14 days

ANI
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 8:26 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 8:25 am IST

'I was abducted by five people on two motorcycles. They later took me to Gwalior, Bihar and Gurgaon in a car and raped me,' victim said.

'After 14 days, they left me in Mau (Uttar Pradesh),' victim said and added that she does not know any of the five accused. (Photo: Representational)
 'After 14 days, they left me in Mau (Uttar Pradesh),' victim said and added that she does not know any of the five accused. (Photo: Representational)

Jhansi: In a shocking incident, a girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly abducted by five people and gangraped for 14 days.

"I was abducted by five people on two motorcycles. They later took me to Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Bihar and Gurgaon in a car and raped me. After 14 days, they left me in Mau (Uttar Pradesh)," the victim said and added that she does not know any of the five accused.

The police have registered a case and have launched a search for the accused.

"A case has been registered. We will now take an action accordingly," said Sangram Singh, Circle Officer.

Tags: rape, crime against women, girl abducted, girl raped for 14 days, up crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi

MOST POPULAR

1

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

2

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

4

'I’m upset': Kangana Ranaut reacts to news of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘engagement’

5

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham