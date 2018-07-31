UP girl abducted by 5 people, gangraped for 14 days

'I was abducted by five people on two motorcycles. They later took me to Gwalior, Bihar and Gurgaon in a car and raped me,' victim said.

'After 14 days, they left me in Mau (Uttar Pradesh),' victim said and added that she does not know any of the five accused. (Photo: Representational)

Jhansi: In a shocking incident, a girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly abducted by five people and gangraped for 14 days.

"I was abducted by five people on two motorcycles. They later took me to Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Bihar and Gurgaon in a car and raped me. After 14 days, they left me in Mau (Uttar Pradesh)," the victim said and added that she does not know any of the five accused.

The police have registered a case and have launched a search for the accused.

"A case has been registered. We will now take an action accordingly," said Sangram Singh, Circle Officer.