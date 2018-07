14-yr-old raped for 8 months by coaching institute owner in Bihar

The owner of the institute is absconding and efforts are being made to hunt him down, police said.

Madhepura (Bihar): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the owner of a coaching institute for several months in Bihar's Madhepura district, police told on Monday.

The girl's family lodged a complaint against the owner of the coaching institute at Sadar police station on Friday, police said.

The girl told her mother on Thursday that the institute's owner had been sexually exploiting her for the past eight months, police said.

She has been sent to a hospital for medical examination, police added.

"We are waiting for the medical report," police said.

A police team raided the coaching institute, located at ward number 13 in Madhepura town, he said, adding, several computers have been seized from the coaching institute.

The owner of the institute is absconding and efforts are being made to hunt him down, police said.