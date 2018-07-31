The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

India, Crime

14-yr-old raped for 8 months by coaching institute owner in Bihar

PTI
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 12:11 pm IST

The owner of the institute is absconding and efforts are being made to hunt him down, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the owner of the coaching institute used to sexually exploit the girl when she used to go there for computer training, police said. (Representational Image)
  According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the owner of the coaching institute used to sexually exploit the girl when she used to go there for computer training, police said. (Representational Image)

Madhepura (Bihar): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the owner of a coaching institute for several months in Bihar's Madhepura district, police told on Monday.

The girl's family lodged a complaint against the owner of the coaching institute at Sadar police station on Friday, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the owner of the coaching institute used to sexually exploit the girl when she used to go there for computer training, police said.

The girl told her mother on Thursday that the institute's owner had been sexually exploiting her for the past eight months, police said.

She has been sent to a hospital for medical examination, police added.

"We are waiting for the medical report," police said.

A police team raided the coaching institute, located at ward number 13 in Madhepura town, he said, adding, several computers have been seized from the coaching institute.

The owner of the institute is absconding and efforts are being made to hunt him down, police said.

Tags: bihar, minor raped by owner of coaching institute, rape, crime
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

2

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

3

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

4

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

5

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMLife

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham