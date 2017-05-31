The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

India, Crime

UP: 16-yr-old girl raped by two becomes pregnant, case registered

PTI
Published : May 31, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2017, 5:02 pm IST

According to the police, the incident came to light after the parents of the teenager came to know that she was three-months pregnant.

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped repeatedly and warned against making a complaint, became pregnant after which the police in Muzaffarnagar have registered a case against two youth.

Following a complaint by the girl's father, a case has been registered at the Kotwali police station.

According to circle officer Tejvir Singh, the case was registered under IPC sections dealing with rape, criminal intimidation and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against two youths named Bilal and Meherban.

The two accused are absconding, Singh said.

In the complaint, the girl's father has alleged that his daughter was gang-raped by the accused persons for five months.

The complaint also said that the girl was threatened with dire consequences if she disclosed the crime to anyone, police officials said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened and extra police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

Tags: indian penal code, sexual offences, protection of children from sexual offences, child rights, crimes against children
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

