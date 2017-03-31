The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 31, 2017 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

India, Crime

Cow slaughter law amended in Gujarat; penalty raised from 7 years to life in prison

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Mar 31, 2017, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2017, 1:49 pm IST

The Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 1954 also says the punishment for transporting of cows will be 10 years in jail.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Assembly on Friday cleared a tough amendment to the law against cow slaughter in the state, increasing the punishment for such slaughter to life imprisonment.

The older law, amended in 2011, stipulated that cow slaughter would lead to a maximum jail sentence of seven years.

The amended law also increases penalty for the offence from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, said NDTV.

The Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 1954 also says the punishment for transporting of cows will be 10 years in jail.

Tags: cow slaughter, gujarat assembly, amendment, gujarat animal preservation act
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Leopard visits Ghodbunder, picks up puppy, leaves

2

It's a wrap! Austria schedule of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai completed

3

PCB to take legal action against BCCI

4

Terminally ill people inspire people with jokes on death

5

BJP MLA makes bizarre demand, wants Maharashtra Legislative Council scrapped

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham