Friday, Jan 31, 2020 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

India, Crime

Jamia shooter radicalised by social media videos: Delhi Police

ANI
Published : Jan 31, 2020, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2020, 11:52 am IST

The accused procured a country-made pistol from his village and left for Delhi to avenge the death of Chandan Gupta in Kasganj violence

Representational image
 Representational image

The accused juvenile who fired at protesters in Jamia area on Friday has no remorse for what he did and was radicalised by viewing videos on social media, claims Delhi Police.

Police sources also said that the accused had procured the country-made pistol from his village and left for Delhi in a bus to take revenge for the death of Chandan Gupta. Gupta was killed in Kasganj violence on January 26.

The accused brandished a gun despite heavy police force deployment and fired at the marching students on Thursday.
Delhi police sources said that the accused has denied having any connection or links with any organisation.

Before the incident,Delhi Police said sufficient police arrangements had been made for the march for which there was 'no permission'.

Referring to the incident in which one student was injured,the Delhi Police issued a statement that read, "At around 1:30 pm, while the gathering was moving, one person suddenly came out of it brandishing a small firearm like object and within a split second, before anyone could assess or react to what he was doing, the man suddenly fired towards the marching students."

"The police staff immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him. As the barricades were tied with each other to deal with the proposed march, the injured was immediately taken to the nearest hospital — Holy Family by lifting him from behind the barricades in order to save precious time," the Delhi police said in a statement.

The police said DCP South-East also reached the hospital in no time, to ensure that proper medical treatment was extended to the injured, who has been identified as Shadaab Farooq, a student of Jamia University.

"A case under section 307 IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at PS New Friends Colony," it said.

Tags: jamia firing, jamia islamia university, jamia shooter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Representational image (ANI photo)

AI special flight to leave for Wuhan to evacuate Indians

Asha Devi (ANI photo)

Nirbhaya convicts have made a mockey of the law: Asha Devi

IG Mohit Aggrawal addresses the media in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. ANI photo

Farrukhabad hostage-taker's wife beaten to death after hostage drama

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

9-judge Supreme Court bench to take up Sabarimala case on February 3

MOST POPULAR

1

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

2

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

3

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

4

iPhone 12 shocker as stunning new Apple iPhone revealed

5

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Early contender for best midrange smartphone!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham