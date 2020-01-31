Friday, Jan 31, 2020 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

India, Crime

Farrukhabad hostage-taker's wife beaten to death after hostage drama

ANI
Published : Jan 31, 2020, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2020, 11:37 am IST

After being beaten up by the locals, the woman was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. However, she succumbed to her injuries

IG Mohit Aggrawal addresses the media in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. ANI photo
 IG Mohit Aggrawal addresses the media in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. ANI photo

The wife of a man who was killed for holding children as hostages here at Farrukhabad, died after being brutally thrashed by villagers on Friday, police said.

After being beaten up by the locals, the woman was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

"When we sent her to the hospital, she was injured. She sustained injuries on her head. Her head was bleeding. As police killed her husband (the accused in the case), she tried to flee. As the children were kept hostage by both husband and wife, the villagers, in a fit of rage, pelted stones and bricks at her," Mohit Aggrawal, Inspector General Kanpur, told media.

"Postmortem report will clear everything, further details on the cause of death will only come out after the report," the IG said.

Earlier in the morning, more than 15 children who were held hostage at a house in Farrukhabad were safely evacuated by police.

"The person who was holding the children as hostage has been killed in an operation and all children have been safely evacuated," Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

"Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) has announced an award of Rs 10 lakh for the Uttar Pradesh Police and its team that successfully carried out the operation. All personnel who took part in the operation will be given a certificate of appreciation," Awasthi said.

On Thursday, Farrukhabad Police had said that more than 15 children were held hostage at a house. Following this, the Chief Minister convened a high-level meeting over the incident.

Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order PV Ramashastry had said that the accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and he was out on bail.

"He had called the children on the pretext of a birthday party and held them hostage. He opened fire on villagers," he had said.

Tags: hostage situation, farrukhabad hostage drama, farrukhabad hostage
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Farrukhabad-cum-Fatehgarh

Latest From India

Representational image (ANI photo)

AI special flight to leave for Wuhan to evacuate Indians

Asha Devi (ANI photo)

Nirbhaya convicts have made a mockey of the law: Asha Devi

Representational image

Jamia shooter radicalised by social media videos: Delhi Police

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

9-judge Supreme Court bench to take up Sabarimala case on February 3

MOST POPULAR

1

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

2

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

3

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

4

iPhone 12 shocker as stunning new Apple iPhone revealed

5

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Early contender for best midrange smartphone!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham