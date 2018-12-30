The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Dec 30, 2018

India, Crime

UP woman stripped, thrashed for resisting sexual harassment: police

Published : Dec 30, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Police have registered a case against four men involved in the incident and one of them has been arrested.

 Police said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been filed against all four men. (Representational Image)

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): A woman was beaten up, stripped and made to run naked in her village in Gopiganj area of the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh for resisting sexual harassment, police said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case against four men involved in the incident and one of them has been arrested, said Circle Officer Yadavendra Yadav.

"The incident took place in a village in Gopiganj area of the district on Saturday, when a woman from the weavers' community objected to being sexually harassed by one of the men, Lal Chandra Yadav. Later, in the evening, Yadav and three men with him forcibly entered her house and badly beat her up."

"They stripped off her clothes and made her run in the village. Some villagers shot the incident and its video subsequently went viral," he added

Circle Officer Yadav said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been filed against all four men.

"One accused has been arrested, while efforts are on to arrest rest of the culprits," he said.

Tags: sexual harassment, up police, woman stripped
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

