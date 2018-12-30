UP woman stripped, thrashed for resisting sexual harassment: police

Police have registered a case against four men involved in the incident and one of them has been arrested.

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): A woman was beaten up, stripped and made to run naked in her village in Gopiganj area of the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh for resisting sexual harassment, police said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case against four men involved in the incident and one of them has been arrested, said Circle Officer Yadavendra Yadav.

"The incident took place in a village in Gopiganj area of the district on Saturday, when a woman from the weavers' community objected to being sexually harassed by one of the men, Lal Chandra Yadav. Later, in the evening, Yadav and three men with him forcibly entered her house and badly beat her up."

"They stripped off her clothes and made her run in the village. Some villagers shot the incident and its video subsequently went viral," he added

Circle Officer Yadav said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been filed against all four men.

"One accused has been arrested, while efforts are on to arrest rest of the culprits," he said.