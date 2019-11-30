Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 | Last Update : 08:13 PM IST

India, Crime

'All accused arrested within 48 hours of murder,' claim Hyderabad cops

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 30, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2019, 1:40 pm IST

In the evening at about 6:15 pm, they saw the young woman parking her bike and hatched a plan to sexually assault her.

After the rape victim's parents alleged that the police delayed in responding to the complaint that she was missing and also told them to go elsewhere to lodge a complaint, the police claimed that all of them were arrested within 48 hours of the brutal murder, reported NDTV. (Representational Image)
 After the rape victim's parents alleged that the police delayed in responding to the complaint that she was missing and also told them to go elsewhere to lodge a complaint, the police claimed that all of them were arrested within 48 hours of the brutal murder, reported NDTV. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: After the rape victim's parents alleged that the police delayed in responding to the complaint that she was missing and also told them to go elsewhere to lodge a complaint, the police claimed that all of them were arrested within 48 hours of the brutal murder, reported NDTV.

Three 20-year-old men and a 26-year-old man have been arrested and charged in the gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian who went missing from Shamshabad, about 20 km from Hyderabad, on Wednesday night. Her burnt body was recovered the next day.

“The accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu. All of them are from Narayanpet, a town about 160 km from Hyderabad. They work as lorry drivers and cleaners. All of them were arrested within 48 hours of the brutal murder,” said the police.

According to police, based on the interrogation, investigation and technical clues, Areef and Shiva had come to the toll plaza at 9 am on Wednesday with a truckload of bricks. They were joined by their two friends. There was a delay in unloading and so they waited near the toll plaza.

The police said the four men offered help to the woman with her vehicle after its tyre was punctured at around 9:20 pm and in the next one hour, they gangraped and murdered her.

In the evening at about 6:15 pm, they saw the young woman parking her bike and hatched a plan to sexually assault her. So they punctured the two-wheeler. When she returned after 9:00 pm, Areef along with Shiva offered to help her get it repaired. To win her trust, Shiva took the bike for a few minutes and returned to say that no shops were open.

It was at this time that the young woman had called her sister and said she was feeling scared. Minutes later, she was pulled into the compound nearby where the men gangraped her and smothered her to death. They had switched off her mobile by 9:45 pm.

By 10:20 pm, they had murdered her. The woman's body was kept in their vehicle. By 10:28 pm, they had left the place. Areef and Naveen took the two-wheeler and abandoned it at Kothur village after removing the number plate while the other two went in the lorry. They tried to buy petrol at a couple of locations at around 1 am. Subsequently by 2:30 am, they set the body on fire under a culvert at Chattanpally.

They subsequently came to the city and unloaded the bricks on the vehicle near Attapur and dispersed. "Based on technical clues, they were caught,'' V C Sajjanar, commissioner of Cyberabad police was quoted by NDTV.

Tags: hyderabad, veterinarian, rape, murder, police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

It was for the second time that an avalanche occurred in Siachen in the past two weeks. (Photo: Representational)

Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen

Although the dispute was resolved by some neighbours, after a while Chowdhary hanged himself from the ceiling of his house using a dupatta. (Photo: Representational)

Man commits suicide over argument with wife

The deceased and injured laborers hail from Madhya Pradesh and were employed as farm workers in Dhule. (Photo: ANI)

7 Killed, 15 Injured as van falls off bridge in Maharashtra's Dhule

'Our agenda is nationalism and development. And not all leaders have been given ticket,' said Gehlot. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Politics of selfishness': Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham