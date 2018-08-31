22-yr-old dies as adults join children’s clash over cricket game in UP’s Noida

The clash had led to a tension in the Kalonda village after which security was beefed up as a precautionary measure.

Noida: A 22-year-old man, who was injured during a clash over a cricket match at a village in Greater Noida, died on Thursday, police said.

Mohammed Rizwan was among the five people who had suffered injuries in the clash in which bullets were fired and stones hurled, at Kalonda village on Wednesday.

"Rizwan died today during treatment at a private hospital in adjoining Ghaziabad district. He had suffered head injuries and rushed to the hospital in a critical condition," Station House Officer at Jarcha Police Station Krishan Kumar Rana said.

Besides Rizwan, Naseem, Mohammad Arif, Waqil Khan and Umar Khan were injured in the clash.

The quarrel appears to have started over some issue between the children during a cricket match but it escalated when the adults from the two sides joined the fight, according to the police.

Shots were fired and both the groups attacked each other with bricks and sticks. In the incident, Mohammad Rizwan was shot on the head and rushed to the district hospital in Dadri in critical condition. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, the police had said on Wednesday.

A police complaint has been filed based on a complaint by Mohammmad Rizwan's uncle and six persons were initially charged with attempt to murder and other sections of rioting, he said.

He said the police have detained a few persons but no arrest has been made yet.

"We are probing the matter and now we will press charges under Indian Penal Code section 302 for murder also," SHO Rana said.

The clash had led to a tension in the Kalonda village after which security was beefed up as a precautionary measure.