The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018 | Last Update : 10:51 PM IST

India, Crime

22-yr-old dies as adults join children’s clash over cricket game in UP’s Noida

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 9:02 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 9:02 pm IST

The clash had led to a tension in the Kalonda village after which security was beefed up as a precautionary measure.

Mohammed Rizwan was among the five people who had suffered injuries in the clash in which bullets were fired and stones hurled. (Representational Image)
 Mohammed Rizwan was among the five people who had suffered injuries in the clash in which bullets were fired and stones hurled. (Representational Image)

Noida: A 22-year-old man, who was injured during a clash over a cricket match at a village in Greater Noida, died on Thursday, police said.

Mohammed Rizwan was among the five people who had suffered injuries in the clash in which bullets were fired and stones hurled, at Kalonda village on Wednesday.

"Rizwan died today during treatment at a private hospital in adjoining Ghaziabad district. He had suffered head injuries and rushed to the hospital in a critical condition," Station House Officer at Jarcha Police Station Krishan Kumar Rana said.

Besides Rizwan, Naseem, Mohammad Arif, Waqil Khan and Umar Khan were injured in the clash.

The quarrel appears to have started over some issue between the children during a cricket match but it escalated when the adults from the two sides joined the fight, according to the police.

Shots were fired and both the groups attacked each other with bricks and sticks. In the incident, Mohammad Rizwan was shot on the head and rushed to the district hospital in Dadri in critical condition. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, the police had said on Wednesday.

A police complaint has been filed based on a complaint by Mohammmad Rizwan's uncle and six persons were initially charged with attempt to murder and other sections of rioting, he said.

He said the police have detained a few persons but no arrest has been made yet.

"We are probing the matter and now we will press charges under Indian Penal Code section 302 for murder also," SHO Rana said.

The clash had led to a tension in the Kalonda village after which security was beefed up as a precautionary measure.

Tags: crime, noida, man dead, clash, crimes in up
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

MOST POPULAR

1

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

2

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

3

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

4

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

5

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham