The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018 | Last Update : 03:34 PM IST

India, Crime

Mumbai priest rapes mentally challenged woman in Odisha, impregnates her

PTI
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 2:49 pm IST

The accused allegedly raped the woman several times during his visits to the village during last six months, police said.

A 28-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped repeatedly and made pregnant by a man, who was arrested on Friday in Ganjam district. (Photo: Representational | File)
  A 28-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped repeatedly and made pregnant by a man, who was arrested on Friday in Ganjam district. (Photo: Representational | File)

Berhampur (Odisha): A 28-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped repeatedly and made pregnant by a man, who was arrested on Friday in Ganjam district, police said.

The accused was arrested from Berhampur railway station when he was trying to escape to Mumbai, where he works as a priest in a temple, said Inspector In-Charge of Hinjili police station, Prasant Kumar Sahu.

The accused allegedly raped the woman several times during his visits to the village during last six months, police said.

The matter came to light when the parents realised that she was pregnant. The woman narrated the incident and disclosed the name of the accused after which her mother lodged a police complaint on Thursday, Sahu said.

On the basis of the complaint, the accused was arrested on Friday and investigation is on. Both the woman and the accused were medically examined, police said.

Tags: rape, odisha, crime, mentally challenged woman raped
Location: India, Odisha

MOST POPULAR

1

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

2

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

3

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

4

YAY! 2018 Apple iPhones will reportedly sport dual SIM

5

SpaceX launches AI robot, strong coffee for station crew

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham