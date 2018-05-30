The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

India, Crime

UP woman held after she helped brother-in-law to rape 12-yr-old girl

PTI
Published : May 30, 2018, 10:37 am IST
The woman had called the girl to her home on some pretext, following which her brother-in-law allegedly raped her and also filmed the incident, a police official said. (Photo: Representational)
Mathura: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in connivance with his sister-in-law at a village in Mathura, following which the woman was arrested, the police said.

The incident took place around two months back. The woman had called the girl to her home on some pretext, following which her brother-in-law allegedly raped her and also filmed the incident, a police official said.

The girl's father came to know about the incident recently when the video went was circulated widely.

On being asked about it, the girl told her father that she had remained silent as the accused had threatened to kill her brother if she informed anyone about it, the police said.

A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused, while his sister-in-law has been arrested, the police official said.

