

India, Crime

Gangrape video of woman goes viral in UP, family calls for justice

ANI
Published : Apr 30, 2018, 9:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2018, 9:23 am IST

Speaking to media, the sister of the victim said, 'If the accused are not hanged or given life imprisonment, we will give up our lives.'

The accused identified as Talib and Salman gangraped the woman near a well in the locality on April 24 of which the woman did not inform her family due to fear of defamation. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Kannauj: The family of a woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Kannauj's Samdhan district, registered a case against the accused on Sunday evening, after the latter uploaded the incident's video on social media.

The accused identified as Talib and Salman gangraped the woman near a well in the locality on April 24 of which the woman did not inform her family due to fear of defamation.

The incident came to light when the men uploaded an explicit video of the act on social media, following which the woman along with her family immediately filed a case with the local police.

The police informed that the case has been registered and the accused men will be caught soon.

Further investigation is underway.

