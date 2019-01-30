Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

India, Crime

‘Don't play around with the law’: SC to Karti Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Jan 30, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2019, 11:45 am IST

SC asks Karti Chidambaram to deposit Rs 10 crore with its registry for permitting him to travel abroad.

Karti has sought permission to travel abroad from February 10 to 26 and again from March 23 to 31 for international tennis matches. (Photo: ANI | File)
 Karti has sought permission to travel abroad from February 10 to 26 and again from March 23 to 31 for international tennis matches. (Photo: ANI | File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with its registry.

The apex court asked Karti to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on March 5, 6, 7 and 12 for questioning in connection with the INX Media and Aircel Maxis cases, saying "don't play around with the law."

"You go wherever you want to go, between February 10 to 26 but you must cooperate with the investigation," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

"Please tell your clients that he will have to cooperate. You have not cooperated. We wanted to say a lot of things. We are not saying them right now," the bench said.

Besides asking Karti to deposit Rs 10 crore with the secretary general of the Supreme Court, the bench also asked him to file an undertaking that he would return and cooperate with the investigation.

Karti has sought permission to travel abroad from February 10 to 26 and again from March 23 to 31.

The bench was hearing Karti's plea seeking permission to travel to France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom for the next few months for international tennis tournaments organised by a company called 'Totus Tennis Ltd' having its registered office in the UK.

Tags: karti chidambaram, p chidambaram, supreme court, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘An extremely educated and respected person like Tharoor always comes up with such kind of comments related to practices of the Hindu religion,’ BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said. (Photo: ANI)

Nalin Kohli slams Shashi Tharoor for jibe at UP CM's holy dip in Sangam

‘We all know that before Ram and Ravan fought in Lanka, Ravan sent his sister Shurpanakha,’ said BJP MLA Surendra Singh. (Photo: ANI | File)

PM Modi is Ram, Rahul is Ravan, Priyanka is Shurpanakha: BJP MLA

‘Elections are just around the corner, I request you all to please vote for BJP and make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the second consecutive time,’ BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Diler was also heard saying. (Photo: ANI)

'I don’t do caste politics like PM Modi': BJP's Rajveer Singh Diler

‘His simplicity, his humbleness has to be really admired by all the Indians and the Goans,’ said Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo. (Photo: ANI)

Leaders like Rahul Gandhi required in Goa, India: BJP MLA Michael Lobo

MOST POPULAR

1

In love with your Google Assistant?

2

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

3

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

4

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

5

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham