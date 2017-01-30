The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 30, 2017 | Last Update : 02:39 PM IST

India, Crime

SC denies bail to Asaram, orders new FIR for filing fake health documents

PTI/ANI
Published : Jan 30, 2017, 12:40 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2017, 2:31 pm IST

The apex court also dismissed regular bail plea of Asaram in sexual assault case lodged in Rajasthan.

Asaram Bapu. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Asaram Bapu. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: In another blow to self-styled godman Asaram, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed his bail application in connection with two rape cases. The bail plea was sought on medical grounds.

While refusing to modify its earlier order that denied bail to Asaram, an apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar remained resolute on its decision.

The Supreme Court also ordered registration of a new FIR against Asaram for filing fake documents in connection with his health. It levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The apex court also dismissed regular bail plea of Asaram in sexual assault case lodged in Rajasthan. “We can't overlook that trial was unnecessarily prolonged & there were attacks on prosecution witnesses, two of whom have died,” the SC said.

The Jodhpur Police arrested Asaram on August 3, 2013 and since then he is in prison.

A teenager had accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her during celebration in a village near Jodhpur ashram.

The Gujarat Government had earlier told the top court division bench that the rape case registered against Asaram would very likely proceed in an expeditious manner, adding that the trial would be completed within six months so the bail should not be granted to him in the case.

The apex court had in October last year sought the Centre's response and five states on a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) probe into the alleged murder of children through black magic and attacks on ten witnesses in Asaram's rape cases.

Tags: asaram bapu, bail, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

8 camera tricks that will help you capture unique photos

2

People talk to the dead through this phone booth in Japan

3

ASUS to launch 5000mAh ZenFone 3S Max with Nougat in India

4

Watch: Varun Dhawan is at his goofy best in 1st Badrinath Ki Dulhania teaser

5

Ohio burglar showers, cooks himself meal during break-in

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham