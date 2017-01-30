The Asian Age | News

Haryana: Robbers gangrape 2 women, thrash 8 residents in poultry farm

The ordeal went on for around four hours, after which the miscreants fled at around 4 am.

Gurugram: In a shocking incident, two women were allegedly gang-raped inside a poultry farm in Mandpura, Pataudi, on Saturday.

According to reports, around six people broke into a poultry farm in Pataudi on Sunday, held the eight residents of the farm captive, robbed and gangraped two women.

The men, who had covered their faces with clothes, allegedly tied up the residents of the farm in their individual rooms and thrashed them. The ordeal went on for around four hours, after which the miscreants fled at around 4 am.

"A case has been registered under Sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery with attempt to hurt/cause death), 376D (gang-rape) and 458 (trespassing) of the IPC, and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Pataudi Police Station under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act against unknown people," said Tanya Singh, Superintendent of Police, Pataudi.

