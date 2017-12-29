The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 29, 2017

India, Crime

Delhi: Minor gags, rapes 65-yr-old woman, sent to juvenile home

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 29, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2017, 1:08 pm IST

The woman reported the incident to the Neb Sarai police station despite being threatened of dire consequences by the accused.

The boy's family tried to shift the blame to someone else, but the accused himself admitted his crime, according to police sources. (Representational Image)
 The boy's family tried to shift the blame to someone else, but the accused himself admitted his crime, according to police sources.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman near Sainik Farms in South Delhi.

The teenager was presented before the juvenile justice board and was sent for counselling at a juvenile welfare centre.

The woman is originally from Chandigarh and works as a household help in Delhi. 

She informed the police that the accused lives at a nearby plot and his father is a caretaker.

The boy forced himself upon her when she was taking a bath after returning from work on Monday evening and dragged her to a shack where he gagged and raped her, even as she kept calling for help.

After the incident, the accused also threatened the victim of more harm if she reported the incident to anybody.

The woman, however, registered a complaint at the Neb Sarai police station.

The police formed a team to trace the accused.

The boy's family tried to shift the blame to someone else, but the accused himself admitted his crime, according to police sources.

The victim's statement was recorded before the magistrate and she is being counselled by a NGO, the police said.

