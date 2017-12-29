The Asian Age | News

60-yr-old Delhi man rapes 2 minors, gives Rs 5 each to be quiet

PTI
Published : Dec 29, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2017, 4:26 pm IST

According to police, the accused lured the girls, aged 5 and 9, into his house on pretext of giving sweets and sexually assaulted them.

The girl informed her mother that she was ‘inappropriately touched’ by accused. The woman found injury marks on child’s private parts. Subsequently, police were informed and the accused arrested. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls and giving them Rs 5 each to not tell their parents about the incident in south west Delhi's Palam area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Sunday. The accused, who is a neighbour of the girls, was arrested after they narrated their ordeal to their parents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south west) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said.

The accused allegedly lured the girls, aged five and nine, into his house on the pretext of giving them sweets while they were playing outside and sexually assaulted them, he said.

When they started crying, he gave them Rs 5 each and asked them to not reveal the incident to anyone. Later, the younger girl started crying because she experienced pain in her private parts, DCP Dumbere said.

The girl told her mother that she was "inappropriately touched" by the accused. The woman then found injury marks on the child's private parts and informed the family of the other girl about the sexual assault, he added.

Subsequently, the police were informed, the accused arrested and a case registered, the DCP said, adding that the minors were being counseled.

