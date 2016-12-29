Thursday, Dec 29, 2016 | Last Update : 02:39 PM IST

India, Crime

Suspect arrested, had 'smartly planned' techie's murder: Pune cops

PTI
Published : Dec 29, 2016, 1:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2016, 1:04 pm IST

Antara Das, 21, was attacked with a sharp weapon near on the outskirts of Pune on Friday night, barely 500 metres from her workplace.

A youth from Bengaluru has been arrested in connection with the murder of a young woman IT professional in Pune. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 A youth from Bengaluru has been arrested in connection with the murder of a young woman IT professional in Pune. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Pune: A youth from Bengaluru, who was detained in connection with the murder of a young woman IT professional in Pune, has been arrested, with police suspecting it to be a case of one-sided affair.

Santosh Kumar, 25, was arrested late on Wednesday night, days after he was detained for questioning, police said on Thursday.

"During investigation, it was revealed that Santosh Kumar had very smartly planned the murder. The accused claimed that he was present in Bengaluru on the day of the incident," Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Shinde said.

Antara Das, 21, was attacked with a sharp weapon near Kanbay Chowk in Talawade on the outskirts of Pune on Friday night, barely 500 metres from her workplace. She was declared dead upon arrival in a hospital.

Her parents had alleged that a youth was stalking and harassing her for some time.

The ASP said it was found that Kumar, who hails from Bengaluru and is also an IT professional, had tasked someone to execute the attack.

A search is on to nab that person, he said.

"We have arrested Kumar under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and he will be produced before court today," Shinde said.

The accused had provided CCTV footage to the police, claiming that he was in Bengaluru on the day of the incident.

Shinde said it was suspected to be a case of one-sided affair from Kumar's side. The victim, however, treated him just as a friend.

"There are messages between them which showed that Kumar was forcing her to have a relationship with him. However, she was non-responsive and even reprimanded him for harassing her. We are looking out for the other person in this connection and the manhunt has been intensified," he said.

Tags: pune techie murder, suspect, arrest
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

MOST POPULAR

1

Lie-detecting security kiosks soon to secure airports

2

This year to last a second longer!

3

Resolve to be less spontaneous for better sex in 2017

4

Honey-making business gives a sense of pride to Afghan women

5

Check out: 10 most anticipated films of 2017

more

Editors' Picks

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham