The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 29, 2018 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

India, Crime

Navy officer, ‘porn addict’, booked for uploading wife’s objectionable photos

PTI
Published : Nov 29, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2018, 4:41 pm IST

Besides uploading victim's photos, her husband had also posted objectionable pictures of his colleague's wife and some other women.

'As per the complaint, the accused used his e-mail account to upload his wife's pictures on the photo app,' police said. (Representational Image)
 'As per the complaint, the accused used his e-mail account to upload his wife's pictures on the photo app,' police said. (Representational Image)

Pune: A 39-year-old Indian Navy commander has been booked by Pune police for allegedly uploading objectionable and morphed pictures of his wife on an online photo application, a police official said on Thursday.

The victim in her complaint to police on Tuesday claimed that her husband, currently posted in Delhi, had "pornography addiction", Kondhwa police station's inspector Mahadeo Kumbhar said.

The woman, who is a former Army officer, mentioned that she had recently moved to her parent's place in Pune along with her children as her husband did not give up his habit, despite several efforts by her and other family members, he said.

After being fed up of her husband's behaviour, the woman shifted to Pune and also filed a divorce case at a family court in Pune last month, he said. While moving from Delhi to Pune, she brought along her husband's mobile phone and on checking it, she found the objectionable pictures uploaded on the photo app, Kumbhar said quoting the complaint.

Besides uploading the victim's photos, her husband had also posted objectionable pictures of his colleague's wife and some other women on the app, he said.

"As per the complaint, the accused used his e-mail account to upload his wife's pictures on the photo app," Kumbhar said, adding that they have so far not received any complaint from the other women.

The accused was also allegedly having an affair with his colleague's wife, he said quoting the complaint.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police official said. "We will write to Navy authorities seeking permission to question him in the case," he added.

Tags: pune, navy commander, indian navy, pune police, crime
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

MOST POPULAR

1

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

2

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

3

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

4

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

5

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham