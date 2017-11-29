The Asian Age | News

UP panchayat shaves woman's head, boycotts her for 'murdering' son

ANI
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 1:09 pm IST

The afflicted family still hopes for a ray of justice as it claimed the police were trying to sabotage the case.

The woman's head was shaved and the panchayat is now forcing her family to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. (Photo: File/Representational)
Lalitpur: A woman, in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, accused by the village Panchayat of killing her own son, was boycotted from the village.

Also, her head was shaved, along with those of her family members.

The incident is of Lalitpur's Bhadaura village where the afflicted family still hopes for a ray of justice as it claimed the police were not helping them and instead trying to sabotage the case.

Two months ago, the body of the woman's son was found hanging from a tree in their own farm.

After this, the village called a Panchayat and accused the mother as the culprit and the family members were forced to shave their head and were boycotted from the village.

Meanwhile, the family alleged that a few goons of the village had murdered the son and hung him from the tree.

When the family complained, the suspected goons suggested for a Panchayat in the village where they put all the blame on the mother.

The family claimed it went to the police to seek justice, but they did not pay heed to their complaint and in turn, went along with the Panchayat's verdict.

The villagers have now been forcing the family to pay Rs 1 lakh as a penalty. 

