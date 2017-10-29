The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 29, 2017 | Last Update : 03:17 AM IST

India, Crime

Spurious hooch tragedy claims four lives in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Oct 29, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2017, 1:51 am IST

Officials said eight policemen have been placed under suspension, including the SHO of the police station where the incident occurred.

Women mourning over the death of their family member after consuming poisonous liquor in Sasaram district of Bihar. (Photo: PTI)
 Women mourning over the death of their family member after consuming poisonous liquor in Sasaram district of Bihar. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar led by chief minister Nitish Kumar was on the back foot after four persons died allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor in Rohtas district.

Officials said eight policemen have been placed under suspension, including the SHO of the police station where the incident occurred.

“The matter is being investigated and that those who are found involved in the incident will not be spared. The role of local police is also under the scanner and if they are found to have been involved, strict action will be taken against them,” said Shahabad Range DIG Mohammad Rahman.

Sources said Mr Kumar has also asked officials to submit a probe report on the incident at the earliest.  

According to villagers, the country-made liquor was being manufactured and sold with the help of the local police in the area. “The police didn’t immediately respond when people reported the matter. Liquor was being sold in the village with the help of local police,” a villager said.

The state government had imposed a total prohibition on liquor on April 5, 2106. The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 has strict provisions for the arrest of adult members of a family in the event of liquor bottles being recovered from their house. All sections in the law are non-bailable.

This was the second major incident in the last one year. Despite the strict anti-liquor law, many people have died in the state due to spurious liquor consumption. In 2016, around sixteen persons died after they consumed country-made liquor in Gopalganj district of the state.

Tags: nitish kumar, hooch tragedy
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Steve Cooper's England too hot for Spain

2

When Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian to score a ton and take 4 wickets

3

No one can eat one! News anchor tries world's hottest chip, fails miserably, throws up on television

4

French Open Super Series: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth eye final berth

5

This video of Katrina bonding with a kid at an airport is just too adorable

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham