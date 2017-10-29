Spurious hooch tragedy claims four lives in Bihar

Officials said eight policemen have been placed under suspension, including the SHO of the police station where the incident occurred.

Women mourning over the death of their family member after consuming poisonous liquor in Sasaram district of Bihar. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar led by chief minister Nitish Kumar was on the back foot after four persons died allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor in Rohtas district.

“The matter is being investigated and that those who are found involved in the incident will not be spared. The role of local police is also under the scanner and if they are found to have been involved, strict action will be taken against them,” said Shahabad Range DIG Mohammad Rahman.

Sources said Mr Kumar has also asked officials to submit a probe report on the incident at the earliest.

According to villagers, the country-made liquor was being manufactured and sold with the help of the local police in the area. “The police didn’t immediately respond when people reported the matter. Liquor was being sold in the village with the help of local police,” a villager said.

The state government had imposed a total prohibition on liquor on April 5, 2106. The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 has strict provisions for the arrest of adult members of a family in the event of liquor bottles being recovered from their house. All sections in the law are non-bailable.

This was the second major incident in the last one year. Despite the strict anti-liquor law, many people have died in the state due to spurious liquor consumption. In 2016, around sixteen persons died after they consumed country-made liquor in Gopalganj district of the state.