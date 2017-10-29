The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Oct 29, 2017 | Last Update : 02:12 PM IST

India, Crime

Boy dies after being run over by UP minister's convoy; Yogi orders probe

PTI/ANI
Published : Oct 29, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2017, 2:12 pm IST

The boy was knocked down by one of the vehicles in the fleet and died on way to hospital.

Meanwhile, minister OP Rajbhar said that he has asked the Superintendent of Police to lodge an FIR in the case. (Photo: ANI/Twitter
Lucknow: A minor boy was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the motorcade of an Uttar Pradesh minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar near Colonelganj in Gonda district, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to announce Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Police said the minister's cavalcade was passing through Colonelganj area on Saturday. The boy was knocked down by one of the vehicles in the fleet and died on way to hospital.

The minister's convoy, reportedly, didn't stop after this incident.

District Magistrate Gonda said all vehicles of UP Minister OP Rajbhar’s convoy have been asked to be brought for technical examination.

Meanwhile, minister OP Rajbhar said that he has asked the Superintendent of Police to lodge an FIR in the case. 

He also said that a 6-member team has been formed for probe and has asked them to find the vehicle (which hit the child) and arrest the guilty.

"A vehicle from Om Prakash Rajbhar's convoy hit him and he died on the spot. We have registered an FIR," Vishwanath, the father of the victim, said.

The villagers laid the body of the child on the road in protest.

Besides announcing the compensation, the chief minister directed the DGP to submit a detailed report and initiate strict action against those responsible for the incident.

Tags: up minister's convoy, om prakash rajbhar, boy dies, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

