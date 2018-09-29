Man’s head cut off after quarrel, third beheading case in K'taka this month

Pashupati (24) attacked and beheaded Girish (28) after the latter made some disrespectful remarks against his mother.

'Pashupati killed the victim at Chikkabagilu village and brought the head to the Malavalli town police station. The accused claimed that he had killed the victim over a petty quarrel. We are investigating the case,' said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Mandya’s superintendent of police. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: In another case, a man cut off another man’s head after their quarrel turned violent and brought the severed head to a police station in Karnataka’s Mandya district where he surrendered. It is the third incident of beheading reported in this month.

The previous incidents go back to on September 11, when Satish cut off wife’s head after suspecting her of having an illicit relationship and surrendered the severed head at Chikmagalur’s Ajjampura police station.

In Chikkaballpur district, Azeez Saddam beheaded his wife. He also suspected his wife was having an affair.