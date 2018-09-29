The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018 | Last Update : 01:37 PM IST

India, Crime

26-yr-old married woman raped by neighbour at gunpoint in UP

PTI
Published : Sep 29, 2018, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2018, 1:03 pm IST

According to complaint lodged by victim’s husband, their neighbour, Kumar, 27, entered house in his absence and raped her at gunpoint.

Kumar threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone. She later narrated the incident to her husband. (Representational Image)
 Kumar threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone. She later narrated the incident to her husband. (Representational Image)

Shamli: A 26-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour at gunpoint when she was alone in her house in a village in Shamli district, police said Saturday.

Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said the incident occurred at Jandheri village under Kairana Police Station Friday.

According to complaint lodged by the victim’s husband, their neighbour, Gaurav Kumar, 27, entered the house in his absence and raped her at gunpoint, the CO said.

Kumar threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone. She later narrated the incident to her husband, he said.

A case was registered against the accused who was on the run and the woman was sent for medical examination.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

