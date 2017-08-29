The Asian Age | News

Tax case: Karti Chidambaram is again questioned by CBI team

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 29, 2017, 12:55 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2017, 2:35 am IST

Karti Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 Karti Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, on Monday appeared before the CBI for the second time for questioning in connection with the agency’s investigation pertaining to the alleged manipulation of a tax probe against INX Media in a FIPB clearance case.

Sources said Karti arrived at the CBI headquarters here at around 11.30 am and was questioned extensively till 6.30 PM. Three suspected associates of Karti —Bhaskar Raman, Ravi Vishwanathan and Mohanan Rakesh — were also questioned in connection with the case, they said. Sources further said all the four persons were questioned separately and information given by them is being scrutinised.

“It is only after the analysis of their responses that a call will be taken whether further interrogation is required or not in the case,” sources said. Earlier, the agency had questioned Karti on August 23. They have been asked to produce some documents which they have agreed to provide, sources said.

The agency questioned Karti in connection with a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to media group INX Media for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

The sources said a firm “indirectly controlled” by Karti Chidambaram received money from INX Media, run by the Mukerjeas, who are currently in jail, charged with the murder of Indrani’s daughter.

