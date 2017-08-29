2 youth found dead in J&K's Shopian

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

Srinagar: Two unidentified youth were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The bodies of the youth, believed to be in late teens or early twenties, were recovered near the forest area in Shopian Tuesday morning, a police official said.

He said there were no injury or torture marks on the bodies.

