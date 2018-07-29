The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 | Last Update : 10:56 AM IST

India, Crime

7-year-old raped, strangled to death in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jul 29, 2018, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2018, 10:27 am IST

The incident took place on Friday when the girl was returning home from a Guru Purnima event.

This is the second rape case registered in Jhalawar in the last five months. (Representational Image)
Jhalawar: A seven-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Rajasthan's Jhalawar area, police said. The incident took place on Friday when the girl was returning home from a Guru Purnima event. 

When the minor failed to show up, her parents registered a case with the police on Saturday morning. The girl's body was found 200 meters away from their home.

"Her body was sent for postmortem and it has been established that she was raped and strangled to death. We have formed a team to nab the accused," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma.

According to reports, a special team has been formed to investigate the incident.

This is the second rape case registered in Jhalawar in the last five months.

In February earlier this year, a six-year-girl, who had gone missing from outside her home, was found murdered in an agriculture field. During that time, police said the victim was murdered after rape.

Tags: crime against minors, strangled to death, 7 year old raped
Location: India, Rajasthan

