↑ Grab this Headline Animator

India, Crime

Dhingra report: 'Truth shall prevail', says Robert Vadra

ANI
Published : Apr 29, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2017, 3:20 pm IST

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Saturday responded to the Dhingra Commission report's allegations, saying "truth shall prevail".

Vadra took to Facebook and simply wrote, "truth shall prevail", attaching the picture of a news article batting for his innocence.

According to reports, Vadra made unlawful profits of Rs. 50.5 crore from a land deal in Haryana in 2008, concluded Justice SN Dhingra.

The Dhingra Commission, set up in 2015 by the Manohar Lal Government, was looking into the grant of licenses for change in land in Gurgaon. Robert Vadra's company, Skylight Hospitality, was also under the scanner.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Pradesh (BJP) asserted that the grand old party was looting India.

However, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi defended Vadra and said he had not received any notice or summon from the Dhingra Commission.

"It is to commit the contempt of court if you publish the content of Dhingra report," Singhvi added

Vadra's wife Priyanka Gandhi also rebuffed any relation between the property she purchased in Haryana with alleged illegal acquired funds and her husband Robert Vadra's finances or Skylight Hospitality.

"Six years prior to the purported 'land deal involving Skylight Hospitality' on April 28, 2006, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra purchased 40 Kanal 00 Marla (= 5.0 acres) of agricultural land in Village Amipur, Tehsil Faridabad, District Faridabad in Haryana," a press release from Priyanka's office stated.

It further said that the land was purchased for a total purchase price of Rs. 15,00,000 paid for entirely by cheque, which is the equivalent of Rs. 3,00,000 per acre.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took a dig at the Congress over their allegation that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party leaked the Dhingra Commission report, saying that the latter must guilty otherwise would have demanded to make the report public themselves.

Swamy said, "It is a public matter. So, the Congress party must be feeling guilty, otherwise they would have demanded to make the report public."

