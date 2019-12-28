Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 | Last Update : 06:51 PM IST

2 Andhra men died after collapsing at Goa's Sunburn Festival; cops blame 'drug overdose'

A senior police official said Sai Prasad and Venkat (full name not known) were taken to a hospital in Mapusa but were declared dead.

 Two music enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh who were visiting Goa to participate in the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival died after collapsing near the venue in North Goa district. (Photo: File)

Panaji: Two music enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh who were visiting Goa to participate in the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival died after collapsing near the venue in North Goa district.

The two began to feel uneasy when they were standing outside the venue of the Sunburn festival at Vagatore beach village, waiting for the gates to open, on Friday afternoon, police said.

They were taken to state-run Azilo Hospital in Mapusa town, where they were declared dead. When asked if drug overdose could be the reason, a senior police official said, "Nothing can be ruled out. It can be heart attack or drug overdose or anything. We can't say anything till we have post-mortem report," he said.

