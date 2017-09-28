The Asian Age | News

Video: Teacher thrashes student with duster in UP school, fractures his hand

ANI
Published : Sep 28, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2017, 9:43 am IST

According to Abhinav, he was talking during the seventh period with four of his classmates when the class monitor Shreyansh Shrivastava noted down their names. (Photo: ANI/Screengrab)
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In another case of apathy a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur brutally thrashed a student fracturing his hand.

The atrocious incident took place on Tuesday in Stepping Stone Intermediate College, wherein 14-year-old Abhinav was beaten with a duster over the alleged offence of talking with his classmates.

The accused teacher was later removed following a complaint by the victim's father.

According to Abhinav, he was talking during the seventh period with four of his classmates when the class monitor Shreyansh Shrivastava noted down their names.

When Moral Science teacher, Nidhi came to take class, the monitor handed over the list to her, which was followed by an individual beating meted out to each of the offenders by the teacher.

Abhinav says that he was beaten with a wooden duster despite repeatedly telling the teacher that his hand was weak. This caused a fracture near the wrist on his right hand.

Following the injury, the victim, borrowing a phone from the school's guard called his father.

Acting upon the complaint by the student's father, Anoop Kumar Mishra, the school's principal Krishna Wadhwa called the accused teacher Nidhi who denied having beaten the student.

However, noting that the matter was escalating, the principal removed the teacher from school.

Mishra has also lodged a complaint in Govindnagar Police station.

The incident is not a first of its kind.

On Saturday, Kanpur's Delhi Public School, Kalyanpur(DPS) came under fire after one of its students attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills and phenyl alleging that he suffered harassment by four teachers in the school. 

Tags: teacher thrashes student, fractured hand, stepping stone intermediate college, duster
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

