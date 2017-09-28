The Asian Age | News

Kerala: 7-year-old girl raped, choked to death by relative; body dumped

The accused, Rajesh confessed to raping and strangling the girl to death following which the police arrested him.

Kollam (Kerala): A 7-year-old girl was, on Thursday, raped by her relative and her body was dumped in a rubber estate in Kollam's Kulathupuzha.

The accused, Rajesh confessed to raping and strangling the girl to death following which the police arrested him, ANI reported.

The girl went missing since on Wednesday after she left for home from her school.

Her mother had filed a police complaint after the girl failed to return home.

