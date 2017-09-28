Kerala: 7-year-old girl raped, choked to death by relative; body dumped

The accused, Rajesh confessed to raping and strangling the girl to death following which the police arrested him.

The girl went missing since on Wednesday after she left for home from her school. (Photo: Representational/File)

Kollam (Kerala): A 7-year-old girl was, on Thursday, raped by her relative and her body was dumped in a rubber estate in Kollam's Kulathupuzha.

Her mother had filed a police complaint after the girl failed to return home.