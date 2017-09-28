Ex-Tehelka journo Tarun Tejpal charged with rape of colleague

Tejpal is indicted of sexually assaulting a junior woman colleague inside a lift at Hotel Grand Hyatt during an event.

Public prosecutor Francisco Taviera told ANI that the former editor-in-chief pleaded not guilty to the rape charge. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: A Goa Court on Thursday framed charges against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal who was accused of raping a junior colleague four years ago.

Tarun Tejpal's lawyer said the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has been charged under sections 341, 342, 354 A&B, 376 sub section 2, F&K.

Mapusa Additional district and session court pronounced the order via camera hearing.

The court has fixed November 21 as the next date for hearing in the case.

Tejpal is indicted of sexually assaulting a junior woman colleague inside a lift at Hotel Grand Hyatt during an event organised by the Tehelka magazine, in Goa, in November.

54-year-old Tejpal couldn't get any relief from the Bombay High Court at Goa on Tuesday.

The High Court had refused to stay the process of framing of charges against Tejpal at a lower court in Mapusa in North Goa.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan refused to stay the process of framing of charges against Tejpal after hearing the petition and also directed that examination of witnesses at the lower court could only begin, after its consent.

This is the first case in recent times in which the probe has relied on "position of trust" as a crucial aspect in an allegation of rape.

Tejpal has been charged and booked under the various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges against him are 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354-b (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), 341 and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 376 (rape), 376C (sexual intercourse by person in authority), 376(2)(f) (person in position of trust or authority over women, committing rape of such women) and 376(2) (k) (rape of a woman by a person being in position of control or dominance over the woman).