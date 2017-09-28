The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 28, 2017

India, Crime

BSF jawan shot dead by militants at home in J&K, 4 family members injured

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2017, 7:59 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2017, 8:00 am IST

The militants, after forcing their way into the house in Parrey Mohalla, fired indiscriminately at the family.

Rameez Parrey (30) belonged to the 73rd battalion of the BSF. (Photo: ANI/File)
 Rameez Parrey (30) belonged to the 73rd battalion of the BSF. (Photo: ANI/File)

Srinagar: Militants on Wednesday night stormed the home of a Kashmiri BSF constable on vacation, shooting him dead and inflicting gunshot wounds on four of his family members in Hajjan in north Kashmir, police said.

Rameez Parrey (30) belonged to the 73rd battalion of the BSF.

The militants, after forcing their way into the house in Parrey Mohalla, fired indiscriminately at the family.

(Photo: ANI)4 family members were also injured in firing.

The jawan died on the spot. Four of his family members -- his father, two brothers and an aunt -- suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

The condition of the jawan's aunt was stated to be serious, while that of the three others was stable.

The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, S P Vaid, termed the incident as "barbaric and inhumane" and said the guilty would be punished. Parrey served the BSF for six years.

On May 9 this year, an Army officer from Kashmir, Lieutenant Umer Fayaz, was abducted and shot dead by militants in Shopian district where he had gone to attend the wedding of a relative. 

