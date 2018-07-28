Pune: 36 students rescued from Madrasa, Maulana held for sexual abuse

Two 10-year-old kids, who ran away, said that that one of the clerics who visited the institution used to sexually abuse another inmate.

Pune: A total of 36 students were rescued by the police from a Madrasa in Pune on Friday evening after reports of sexual assault surfaced.

The Madrasa Maulana, 21-year-old Rahim, was also arrested on charges of sexual assault in Pune's Katraj suburb soon after.

"Maulana of a Madarsa has been arrested for sexually assaulting his students in Katraj, Pune. Total 36 students have been rescued. We have registered a case against him. Further investigation is underway," said Kondhwa police inspector, Milind Gaikwad.

The Madrasa reportedly houses students between the age group of 5 to 14 years.

"A committee member asked them why they ran away. They revealed that one Maulana Rahim sexually abuses a brother of one of them and they were scared," said a police officer.

Dr Yamini Adbe, a child rights activist, then lodged a police complaint.

"Rahim, who also hails from Bihar, has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," he added.

Statements of all the inmates will be recorded at the Child Welfare Committee office to find out if any other child faced sexual abuse, the officer said.