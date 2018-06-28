The Asian Age | News



Delhi police recover knife used by Major Handa to kill officer's wife: ANI sources

Published : Jun 28, 2018, 7:07 pm IST
Accused Major Handa was taken to a couple of places in Delhi and Meerut where he claimed to have dumped the knife used to slit her throat.

The development comes a day after the police said that accused Army Major Nikhil Handa was misleading investigators and furnishing incorrect information. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday recovered the knife that was used in the murder of Army Major’s wife Shailza Dwivedi, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The development came a day after the police said that accused Army Major Nikhil Handa was misleading investigators and furnishing incorrect information.

Handa was taken to a couple of places in Delhi and Meerut where he claimed to have dumped the weapon used to slit the woman's neck.

However, police are yet to recover a towel which Handa claimed he had burnt after using it to wipe the bloodstains of his car. 

The body of Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Army Major Amit Dwivedi, was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area on Saturday. 

 

