India, Crime

Canadian woman raped by man she met in south Delhi pub

PTI
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 8:56 am IST

Abhishek befriended the woman at a pub in Hauz Khas Village, where she had gone with her friends on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the woman went to Abhishek's place on his invitation where he assaulted her. (Representational Image)
  According to the police, the woman went to Abhishek's place on his invitation where he assaulted her. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Canadian national was allegedly raped by a man whom she met at a pub in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Tuesday night, the police has said.

The accused, identified as Abhishek, has been arrested, they said.

Abhishek befriended the woman at a pub in Hauz Khas Village, where she had gone with her friends on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the woman went to Abhishek's place on his invitation where he assaulted her.

She informed the police after reaching AIIMS and later gave a written complaint, an official said.

A case has been registered, he added.

