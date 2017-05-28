The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 28, 2017

India, Crime

We inherited the legacy of jungle raj in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 28, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 4:47 am IST

Adityanath is under attack over the increasing crime graph in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Breaking his silence on the recent incidents that have put his government in the dock, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that he has inherited the legacy of ‘jungle raj’ from the previous government.

Speaking at a function in Varanasi on Friday night, the CM said, “This is a very big state, it has a 22 crore population. We inherited a legacy of jungle raj. Criminals were being propped up by the state. It will take some time to set things in order.”

He added the rule of law would remain his priority, and that he would work to establish it at the earliest. “Ever since the new government started working, some people are not happy about it and are trying to pull it down,” he said.

He also added that those hatching conspiracies and taking law into their hands will be dealt with sternly. Mr Adityanath is under attack over the increasing crime graph in Uttar Pradesh.

Former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav said, “What else can you expect from the BJP? What we can expect from the one who had divided, electricity, graveyards and cremation grounds on religious lines?  They are the root cause of this communal and caste conflict.”

Tags: yogi adityanath, criminals, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

