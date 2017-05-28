The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

India, Crime

UP: Rape-accused bailed from jail, returns to haunt his victim

ANI
Published : May 28, 2017, 5:22 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 5:23 pm IST

: The rape accused went straight to his victim's house after his release and threatened her with dire consequences.

With the accused continuously threatening the family of the victim, she has been shifted to a relative's house in order to escape from the untoward intentions of the man. (Representational Image)
  With the accused continuously threatening the family of the victim, she has been shifted to a relative's house in order to escape from the untoward intentions of the man. (Representational Image)

Kushinagar: A rape-accused man who was bailed from his prison term for his dastardly crime, went straight to his victim's house after his release and threatened her with dire consequences.

The accused was arrested in 2016 and was granted bail by a court in March this year.

With the accused continuously threatening the family of the victim, she has been shifted to a relative's house in order to escape from the untoward intentions of the man.

Reportedly, the police are also not enquiring into the matter and the family is now requesting the Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath-led Government to do the needful.

However, the police has claimed to have made the required proceedings in this matter and have assured they will take necessary steps regarding the threatening of victim and her family.

Tags: crime, uttar pradesh, rape
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

India's 1st under-river metro tunnel to be completed next week

2

Crowdfunding page raises thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

3

'Jumping jacks are a killer': SRK and Gauri celebrate AbRam's 4th birthday

4

Chinese firm wins contract for first mountain subway train

5

Google makes its Photos app more social

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham