The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 03:41 AM IST

India, Crime

Odisha: Man kills self during video chat with girl

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 28, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 2:27 am IST

Sources said both them had heated exchange of words as Saikata suspected presence of another youth in her life.

The police has seized the youth’s mobile phone and started investigation into the case.
 The police has seized the youth’s mobile phone and started investigation into the case.

Bhubaneswar: A 25-year-old youth on Friday night allegedly committed suicide while video-chatting with his girlfriend on his mobile phone in Odisha’s pilgrim city Puri, following an argument with his girlfriend.

The deceased was identified as Saikat Rao, son of Raju Rao of Puri Sea Beach area. According to reports, Saikat had fallen in love with a girl from Kolkata when both of them were pursuing their studies at a college in Bhubaneswar. Both of them had decided to marry after getting jobs.

After they completed their studies, the girl left for her home Kolkata. She was, however, in regular touch with Saikata over telephone.

On Friday evening, Saikata was video-chatting with the girl on his mobile phone. Sources said both them had heated exchange of words as Saikata suspected presence of another youth in her life.

Following the quarrel, Saikata told his girlfriend that he would end his life and asked her to see the incident life on her mobile. The girl immediately called up the youth’s mother and requested her to save his life.

Saikata’s mother and sister who were away in the market for shopping rushed to the house. By the time they reached home, Saikata had ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. The police has seized the youth’s mobile phone and started investigation into the case.

Tags: suicide, puri, mobile phone
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Google makes its Photos app more social

2

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

3

Samsung accidentally leaked two new smartphones online

4

Toddler with skin condition gets blisters with mother's cuddles

5

Walking linked to improved brain function

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham