The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 | Last Update : 04:11 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul scored his sixth fifty in the series to guide India to series win against Australia. (Photo: BCCI) India demolishes Australia in Dharamsala Test, clinch series
 
India, Crime

Mob hit us with rods, knives: Nigerian student attacked in Noida

ANI
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 3:50 pm IST

President of the Association of African Students Samuel Jack said that Monday's attack was highly racial motivated.

Nigerian students who were attacked at the Ansal Plaza. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Nigerian students who were attacked at the Ansal Plaza. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The Nigerian national who was assaulted in Greater Noida on Monday, said they had no clue as to what had prompted the attack on them and added that no one helped them or called the police while they were being beaten up.

"We don't know why we were assaulted; the mob hit us with rods, bricks and knives. We asked the people around for help, but not one called the police. Even our college did not help," said a Nigerian national who was attacked.

"Nobody tried to assist us or tried to help. Before also in my society people used to say that we should leave this country. I have no words for people like this," said another Nigerian national.

Meanwhile, President of the Association of African Students Samuel Jack said that Monday's attack was highly racial motivated.

"I think this is barbaric and highly racial motivated attack towards the African students in India. What has happened is false perception and false ideology about African people. We are accused of abductions and murder. It is a hate crime towards us. We are in touch with the African Union chairperson. We are going to give a detail report and also in touch with the local African media so that we can give information," Jack added.

The incident comes as locals protested following the death of a Class 12 student in Greater Noida's NSG Black Cats Enclave due to suspected drug overdose and five Nigerian students living in the neighbourhood were booked - and later detained - in connection with the case. The students were later released for lack of evidence. Over 100 locals held a protest at the busy junction demanding that all Africans living in residential colonies in Greater Noida be asked to vacate their rented houses immediately.

Meanwhile, as many as five persons were arrested in connection with the assault on four Nigerian nationals in Greater Noida.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that she has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the attack on four Nigerian students in Greater Noida and he has assured fair and impartial probe into the matter.

"I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath ji Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about attack on African students in Greater Noida. He has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident," Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj, on Monday, sought report from the Uttar Pradesh government over the attack on four Nigerian students, who sustained severe injuries after being assaulted by a group of local residents in Greater Noida's Pari Chowk area.

"I have asked for a report from Government of Uttar Pradesh about the reported attack on African students in Noida," tweeted Swaraj.

Tags: association of african students, racism, nigerian attack, drug abuse
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sex in the 30s summed up with witty tweets

2

Sunil Grover writes emotional post on 'future' after fallout with Kapil

3

Queen Elizabeth II seeks new furnishings manager for 3 royal residences

4

Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York sold for USD 2.14 million, buyer unknown

5

Have let my emotions slip, I apologise, says Steve Smith

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham