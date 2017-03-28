The Asian Age | News

Nigerian issue: Swaraj speaks to UP CM, promises action

PTI
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 10:05 am IST

A student had requested her to "act fast as living for us (the students) in Noida is becoming a life threatening issue".

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday about the alleged attack on African students in Noida after a foreign student pleaded with her for swift action, saying living in the area was becoming a "life threatening" issue.

Swaraj said the central government was taking immediate action and that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured her of a fair and impartial investigation into this "unfortunate" incident.

"I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath ji Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about attack on African students in Greater Noida. He has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident (sic)," she said in a series of tweets.

Responding to a tweet from a student who requested her to "act fast as living for us in Noida is becoming a life threatening issue", she said that the central government was seized of the matter.

"We are taking immediate action," she added.

