India, Crime

Police file FIR after Gurmehar Kaur complains of rape threats by ABVP

PTI
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 1:19 pm IST

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and IPC, said a senior police officer.

 Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An FIR was registered on Tuesday against unknown persons in connection with the case of a Kargil martyr's daughter who complained of receiving "rape threats" allegedly from ABVP members.

On Monday, police had received a letter from Delhi Commission for Women demanding immediate registration of an FIR against those who had threatened Gurmehar Kaur, 20.

"Yesterday, DCW forwarded a complaint of a DU student reg. online abuse.

Immediately, area DCP spoke to her & provided necessary security. Her complaint was examined by Cyber Cell and an FIR No.32/17, u/s 354-A,506 IPC & 67 IT Act, PS EOW has been registered and investigation taken up," Delhi Police said in a series of tweets.

Further details are awaited.

Kaur had last week changed her Facebook profile picture to one in which she was holding a placard reading, "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP."

Ramjas college had last week witnessed large-scale violence between members of the AISA and the ABVP. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

