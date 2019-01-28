Monday, Jan 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

India, Crime

Minor girl raped in UP, youth arrested

PTI
Published : Jan 28, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2019, 10:38 am IST

The girl was taken by the youth when she was playing near her house and raped at a secluded area on Sunday.

The girl was sent for medical examination. (Representational image)
 The girl was sent for medical examination. (Representational image)

Muzaffarnagar: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped here by a youth, who has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The girl was taken by the youth when she was playing near her house and raped at a secluded area on Sunday, they said.

Hearing the girl crying, villagers rushed to the spot and caught the accused person. They thrashed him and later handed him over to police, Circle Officer Yogender Kumar.

The girl was sent for medical examination, he said.

Tags: minor girl, rape, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

Latest From India

Thousands of members from the Gujjar community participated in the ‘mahapanchayat,’ which was led by Colonel (retired) Kirori Singh Bainsla. (Photo: ANI)

Gujjar community demands 5 pc reservation in 11 days

‘It’s our personal matter, don’t know why their stomach is aching,’ said Uttar Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (Photo: ANI)

‘BJP worried over Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics’: Kamal Nath

The case relates to alleged money laundering in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

IRCTC scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, wife and son

The announcement was made on Sunday at a joint press conference held by the JD(U), the BJP and the LJP. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi, Nitish Kumar to share stage in Patna on March 3 ahead of LS elections

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham