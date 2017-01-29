The Asian Age | News



India, Crime

Another BSF man posts video, claims liquor for jawans sold to outsiders

PTI
Published : Jan 28, 2017, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2017, 9:21 pm IST

BSF officials said Choudhary is a clerk working with 150 battalion at Gandhindham, and is currently on leave at his hometown in Bikaner

Navratan Choudhary. (Photo: Facebook)
 Navratan Choudhary. (Photo: Facebook)

Gandhidham: A BSF clerk has posted a video on Facebook in which he has alleged that liquor meant for its personnel was being sold to outsiders and claimed that despite his complaint in this regard no action has been taken.

As the video by the clerk, Navratan Choudhary, went viral, BSF officials said it would order inquiry into his complaint.

The claim comes close on the heels of a BSF jawan's video who alleged poor quality food was  being served to the personnel in 29 Battalion in Poonch.

Choudhary, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, who works at 150 battalion of Border Security Force at Gandhidham in Kutch district of Gujarat, uploaded the video on January 26, in which a civilian is seen carrying liquor bottles.

Gujarat is a dry state, where sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited.

In the video, Choudhary said, "Our Constitution provides equal rights to all, but we (BSF jawans) are deprived from that as we cannot even ask for good food. If someone complains about this by mistake, he is treated as if he has committed a very big offence, as if we have asked for a fortune and not food."

"Everybody wants corruption to end, but nobody is coming forward to end this. Every time only a whistleblower is punished and all rules are applied against him only, but nothing happens to the corrupt," he alleged.

"I am being punished for being an honest and true soldier of this country. Every time I complained about wrongdoings, I was transferred to a new place. But they cannot break my morale.

"Now they have crossed all the limits of dictatorship. I can tell you that you can openly do corruption in the BSF, but if you complain about this, you have committed a big crime," he claimed in the video which runs for over three minutes.

"Liquor (meant for jawans) bought from jawans' saved money, is being sold to outsiders. I registered a complaint four months ago, but no action has been taken yet. So I had to come before the country (like this) to show this.

"I am uploading a video, where an outsider is seen carrying liquor bottles (from 150 battalion camp). I registered a complaint, but no action was taken. Let me see what action BSF takes after this (posting a video proof). I will provide more evidences," he said.

Meanwhile, BSF officials said Choudhary is a clerk working with 150 battalion at Gandhindham, and is currently on leave at his hometown in Bikaner from where he has uploaded the video.

"He has a habit of making complains most of which lack basis. He has uploaded video from his hometown in Bikaner, where he is on leave. We have asked him to join back and will constitute an inquiry committee to look into his complaint," said an official who refused to be named.

Earlier in January, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, posted at 29 Battalion in Poonch, had alleged that poor quality food was being given to the troops posted along the border. The video had triggered a flurry of reactions with the PMO also seeking a detailed factual report on the incident.

Tags: whistleblower, border security force, social media, navratan choudhary
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhidham

